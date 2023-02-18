George Santos Under Scrutiny
CBS News App
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Another strong quake hits Turkey-Syria border
Alec Baldwin no longer facing firearm enhancement in manslaughter charge
Suspect arrested in the shooting death of Bishop David O'Connell
Feds seek to seize funds from white supremacist convicted for Charlottesville attack
Woman flees to gas station after allegedly being held captive for nearly a year
Biden visits Ukraine in show of support nearly a year into Russia's war
U.S. alerted Russia to Biden's secret Ukraine visit ahead of time
U.K. police identify body as missing mother Nicola Bulley
First-generation iPhone sells for more than $63,000
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
The Dish: The history of Bern's Steak House
Bern's Steak House started in 1953 and remains a popular restaurant in Tampa, Florida. Owner David Laxer spoke with Jeff Glor about what sets the establishment apart and how it carries on his family's dream.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On