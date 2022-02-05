The Dish: The evolution of Columbia Restaurant, Florida's oldest eatery and a melting pot of cuisines Columbia Restaurant is Florida’s oldest, and for regulars, it's a national treasure. The eatery is a blend of Cuban, Spanish, Sicilian – even a bit of German – that’s been going strong for more than 100 years. Through wars, pandemics and economic upheavals, the same family has expanded and evolved the restaurant in five generations of leadership. Jeff Glor explores the restaurant’s American story and global roots.