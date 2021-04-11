Live

The Dish: Steve DiFillippo's recipe for success

Steve Difillippo has always had an entrepreneurial spirit. It began with a paper route when he was just a kid and later he had a landscaping business. When he was 24-years-old he bought an already established restaurant, Davio’s. He has turned the restaurant into a national brand, Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse. There are now seven locations on the East Coast. Davio’s has just celebrated its 30th anniversary. DiFillippo joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss his best-seller, "It's All About the Guest: Exceeding Expectations in Business and in Life, the Davio's Way," in which he shares his winning business advice.
