The Dish: Stefano Secchi In 2019, chef Stefano Secchi opened Rezdora, his take on the foods of the Emilia Romagna region of Italy he'd been eating since childhood. A three-star New York Times review would follow and a Michelin star in 2021. And while that's made one of Rezdora's 60 seats awfully hard to get, the accolades haven't changed what you'll find once you get there: a restaurant built on tradition, with a chef whose woven a story into every bite. Dana Jacobson reports.