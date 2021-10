The Dish: Simon Rogan on his award-winning restaurant, L'Enclume Simon Rogan’s two-star Michelin restaurant L'Enclume features one of the world’s most elaborate tasting menus, inside a 13th-century building. Since opening 20 years ago, L'Enclume has been named the best restaurant in England six times. It’s not easy to reach, and even harder to get a reservation. But for those who make it, they get way more than just a meal. Jeff Glor has the details.