The Dish: Restaurateur Hollis Silverman Hollis Silverman helped Chef Jose Andres expand his local brand into a national empire. Today she's behind not one, but three new establishments in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Washington, D.C.: the Italian inspired La Collina, a cocktail bar known as The Wells, and The Duck and the Peach, a seasonal twist on New American cuisine. Silverman talked with "CBS Saturday Morning" co-host Michelle Miller about how her creative approach could perhaps change the culinary industry as a whole.