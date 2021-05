The Dish: Pit Master Hugh Mangum Born in California, Hugh Mangum's Texas father first introduced him to the legendary barbecue of the Lone Star state. Mangum later melded the barbecue traditions of Texas and the Carolinas to create a unique "New York Style" of barbecue at his first Mighty Quinn's location in Manhattan. There are now four more locations in the New York area and multiple outlets worldwide. Mangum joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss his culinary journey and with whom he'd choose to eat his last meal.