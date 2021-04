The Dish: New York chef Donatella Arpaia shares her story Chef Donatella Arpaia's passion for food began as a child on visits to her grandfather's olive farm in Italy. She grew up in a family of restaurateurs in New York, but her parents persuaded her to attend law school. Arpaia joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to share how she ended up in the restaurant business, opening her first restaurant at age 25.