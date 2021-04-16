The Dish: Melissa Cookston Pitmaster Melissa Cookston developed a passion for "cue" growing up around pit-fire grills and Southern Delta cooking in Mississippi. That passion was re-ignited in the late 90's at a barbeque contest, and she's been smoking the competition ever since. Today she is the only female barbecue world champion. After years on the competition junket, she returned home, opening her Memphis Barbecue Co. restaurant, now with three locations across the Southeast. Her latest cookbook, "Smokin' Hot in the South: New Grilling Recipes from the Winningest Woman in Barbecue," is due out in May. Cookson joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to share her passion for barbeque and some signature dishes.