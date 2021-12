The Dish: Meet the pair of Jareds behind Chicago's Moody Tongue Brewing Company Acclaimed chef Jared Wentworth and brewmaster Jared Rouben have created quite a buzz with their Chicago restaurant, by pairing fine dining with in-house crafted beers. A review in the Michelin Guide says “Their culinary fireworks will lift your spirits and have you returning for more.” Dana Jacobson sits down with the duo behind the world’s first two Michelin star brewery.