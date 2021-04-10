The Dish: Louisiana chef John Besh shares recipes from his new book Chef John Besh is a native son of southern Louisiana, and he's dedicated to its culinary riches and its traditions. After training in France and Germany, Besh returned home to put down roots in New Orleans and became its most steadfast ambassador, especially after Hurricane Katrina flooded the city in 2005. His talent and drive have made him one of the most respected and celebrated chefs in America today. Besh has 12 restaurants and is the author of four cookbooks. John Besh joins "CBS This Morning."