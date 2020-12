The Dish: Livanos family brings Greek traditions to American cuisine From the corner diner to more elegant fare, restaurants run by people of Greek heritage have had extraordinary success in this country. There may be no better example than the Livanos family and their three generations. They've mastered the art of opening and running restaurants in the New York City area for over 50 years. Michelle Miller sat down with them at Moderne Barn, their restaurant in Armonk, New York.