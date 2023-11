The Dish: Little Pie Company goes from humble beginnings to nationwide recognition For over 40 years, the Little Pie Company has been serving decadent pies in New York City. Owner Arnold Wilkerson left his acting career in 1985 to open the establishment, even though he had no experience in baking. It didn't take long for the restaurant to become a regular on "Best Pie" lists and garner nationwide recognition. Dana Jacobson has more for this Thanksgiving-themed episode of "The Dish."