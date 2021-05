The Dish: Legendary sushi chef Masa Takayama Legendary sushi chef Masa Takayama grew up in rural Japan working at his parents' fish market. After transforming the Los Angeles dining scene in the 1980s, he did the same in New York with Masa, the first Japanese restaurant in the U.S. to win the Michelin guide's top rating. Chef Takayama doesn't let diners take photos inside his restaurant, but he invited "CBS This Morning: Saturday" Co-host Alex Wagner and crew in, for a special dish.