The Dish: Las Vegas restaurateur Elizabeth Blau Blau was a pivotal figure in the transformation of Las Vegas from a whiskey and steakhouse gambling town to the world-class dining city it is today. She now co-owns several restaurants with her husband, Chef Kim Canteenwalla, with the latest being Andiron Steak & Sea, a fine-dining location in suburban Las Vegas. Blau joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss her career and share some of her signature dishes.