The Dish: Jones Bar-B-Q Diner rises from the ashes In our series "The Dish," we're taking you to one of America's oldest Black-owned restaurants. Jones Bar-B-Q Diner has been serving customers in a small Arkansas town for more than a century. But after a fire in 2021, the beloved restaurant could have closed its doors for good. Instead, it reopened just months later thanks to friends all over the world.