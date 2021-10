The Dish: Joanne Lee Molinaro Joanne Lee Molinaro was a high-profile trial lawyer until she transitioned to cooking videos on YouTube and TikTok. The popular videos blend deeply personal observations with stunning food preparation, inspired by her parents' struggles growing up in North Korea, and her own move to a plant-based diet. "CBS Saturday Morning" co-host Jeff Glor sat down with Molinaro, who has released her first cookbook, "The Korean Vegan."