The Dish: Jason Wang and Xi'an Famous Foods For years Jason Wang's father, a Chinese immigrant, toiled as an itinerant cook in kitchens across the Northeastern U.S., until he secretly decided to open his own restaurant. Jason joined him, and has now authored a book, "Xi'an Famous Foods: The Cuisine of Western China, From New York's Favorite Noodle Shop." "CBS This Morning: Saturday" co-host Jeff Glor reports.