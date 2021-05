The Dish: Irish chef Noel McMeel Acclaimed Irish chef Noel McMeel grew up on the family dairy farm and his mother's traditional home cooking was his first culinary inspiration. He trained in Northern Ireland and the U.S., working in some of this country's most renowned restaurants, including Le Cirque in New York, and Chez Panisse in Berkeley, California. Then he headed back home. Now he's executive head chef at the award-winning Lough Erne Resort and author of the book "Irish Pantry."