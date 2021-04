The Dish: Inside Austin’s Franklin Barbecue "Franklin Barbecue: A Meat-Smoking Manifesto" shows what Aaron Franklin has perfected since smoking beef brisket for friends in his back yard. Franklin says all good Texans barbecue, but he is special: a James Beard Award winner with eager customers who wait for hours at his restaurant. Vinita Nair takes a behind-the-scenes look at Franklin Barbeque in Austin, Texas.