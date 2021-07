The Dish: How Snake River Farms is bringing Wagyu beef from Japan to the masses in America If you're looking for the best beef in the land, a ranch in northern Washington, right near the Canadian border, is a good place to start. Snake River Farms is an American pioneer of Wagyu, a style of meat that first came from Japan and is famous for its exceptional marbling. Although prices are steep, ask those who are hooked and they'll say it's well worth it.