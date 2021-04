The Dish: Harlem chef Melba Wilson Chef Melba Wilson was born and raised a New Yorker (or as she puts it, "Born, bred and buttered in Harlem"). She proudly represents Harlem as one of the most successful African-American women in the restaurant and catering business. Her namesake restaurant, Melba's, reflects that pride, as does her new cookbook: "Melba's American Comfort: 100 Recipes From My Heart to Your Kitchen."