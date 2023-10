The Dish: Grant Pinkerton stakes his claim in Texas BBQ scene with "Pinkerton's Barbecue" For our series "The Dish," Janet Shamlian pulled up a seat with Grant Pinkerton, the award-winning pitmaster behind the smoker at Pinkerton's Barbecue in Houston, Texas. The 34-year-old tells "CBS Mornings" about the road from grilling in a gym parking lot to worldwide acclaim, and why he decided to open up publicly about sobriety following his battle with addiction.