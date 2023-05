The Dish: Gorilla Pies brings "Pittsburgh style" pizza to Los Angeles We all know about a classic New York slice, a hearty Chicago deep dish and even a crispy Detroit pan pizza. But here's betting you've never heard of "Pittsburgh style," and you definitely would not expect to find it in Los Angeles, which notoriously lacks its own variety of signature pizza. Even so, Jamie Yuccas reports on a spot called Gorilla Pies, bringing some unlikely Pittsburgh flair to the City of Angels.