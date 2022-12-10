The Dish: Food writer Frankie Gaw In a constant struggle between his American and Taiwanese backgrounds as a child, award-winning writer Frankie Gaw, creator of the food blog Little Fat Boy, wanted nothing more than to "fit in" with his classmates in the Midwest. But as he figured out what it means to be Asian American, he was caught between homemade dumplings and Costco hot dogs. Now, in his debut cookbook, "First Generation," Gaw writes of family memories and self-discovery while sharing recipes rooted in Taiwan, as well as those influenced by the American culinary dream. Correspondent Nancy Chen reports.