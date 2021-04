The Dish: Food writer and entrepreneur Amanda Hesser Amanda Hesser began her journalism career in Europe, eventually becoming a food writer and editor at the New York Times. She is now co-founder of the award-winning culinary website and shop, Food52. Her latest book, "Food52 A New Way to Dinner," is full of tips and tricks to streamline your time in the kitchen. Hesser joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to share some signature dishes.