The Dish: Famed New Orleans restaurant hires its first female executive chef Along with jazz, the French Quarter and Mardi Gras, amazing food has always been a hallmark of New Orleans. It’s found in both local cafes and in famed restaurants known the world over. At one of the most renowned — Commander’s Palace — there’s someone new in charge of the kitchen. Jamie Wax speaks with Chef Meg Bickford, the first woman executive chef in the restaurant’s long history, about caring on a tradition while making a mark of her own.