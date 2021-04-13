The Dish: Chef Todd Mitgang of Crave Fishbar Chef Todd Mitgang was mesmerized by cable TV cooking shows and decided to turn his passion into a career by enrolling in the French Culinary Institute. After years of working in award winning kitchens, he opened Crave Ceviche Bar in New York. When the restaurant was destroyed in a tragic accident, he returned to his Long Island roots as the opening executive chef of South Edison in Montauk. In 2012 he returned to New York City to open Crave Fishbar where his innovative menu landed him on the city’s gastronomic map. Mitgang joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to share his journey.