The Dish: Chef Todd Kelly Chef Todd Kelly spent most of his childhood here in New York, but at age 11, his father moved the family to Mauritius, a tiny island off the coast of East Africa. There, in a place with no radio or TV, no pizza or hamburgers, he first learned to cook. Now, he is executive chef of the award-winning restaurant, "Orchids at Palm Court" at the Hilton Netherland Plaza Downtown Cincinnati Hotel. Kelly joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to share his unusual backstory and some signature dishes.