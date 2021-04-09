Live

Watch CBSN Live

The Dish: Chef Tiffani Faison of Sweet Cheeks

Biscuits have been called the very definition of buscuitness with no room left for improvement, and her BBQ has been named the "best in Boston" for four years in a row. Tiffani Faison joins “CBS This Morning.”
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.