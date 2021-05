The Dish: Chef Sheldon Simeon Hawaii-born chef Sheldon Simeon earned national acclaim as a fan favorite on "Top Chef." Soon after taking an executive chef position in Maui he was named one of Hawaii's best chefs. Last year, he opened up his very first solo restaurant "Tin Roof," where he serves up local favorites and will open a second project later this year. Simeon joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss his culinary journey.