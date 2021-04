The Dish: Chef Sam Hazen Sam Hazen has known he wanted to be a chef since he was in the third grade. He grew up in the restaurant business, working in his father's restaurant, and in a number of prominent kitchens, before launching the famed Tao restaurants. He's now the culinary director of B.R. Guest, where he oversees five seafood locations, including Atlantic Grill, Blue Fin and Blue Water Grill.