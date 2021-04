The Dish: Chef Patrick O’Connell Patrick O'Connell is a self-taught chef. For almost 40 years, the D.C.-native has presided over The Inn at Little Washington in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The Inn was dubbed one of the top 10 restaurants in the world, and dining there has been called a "life-changing" experience. O'Connell joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to share his story and signature dishes.