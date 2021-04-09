Live

The Dish: Chef Mike Price of Market Table and The Clam

Mike Price's love of food and cooking began on the Maryland farm where he grew up, but it was on the nearby shores of the Chesapeake Bay that his love of seafood took root. He learned to fish for soft-shell crabs, rockfish, oysters, and clams. By age 13, he was working in a professional kitchen at a local Holiday Inn. Price is now a chef and co-owner of two popular restaurants in New York: Market Table, which opened in 2007, and The Clam, which just opened last year.
