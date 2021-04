The Dish: Chef Michael Chernow Chef Michael Chernow got his start working in restaurants as a teenager. In 2009, the lifelong New Yorker and his childhood friend, Daniel Holzman, opened their first "The Meatball Shop" in New York City. Five more locations followed, and now, Chernow is bringing local seafood to the city with his new restaurant, "Seamore's." Chef Chernow joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to share his story and signature dishes.