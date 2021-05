The Dish: Chef Matthew McClure Chef Matthew McClure was born and raised in Arkansas. His passion for food sent him north to the New England Culinary Institute in Vermont, and then jobs at some of the top restaurants in Boston. Fulfilling a dream to return to his home state, he helped open The Hive in Bentonville in 2012, earning him a 2015 Food & Wine award as The People's Best New Chef. McClure joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to share his culinary journey.