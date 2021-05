The Dish: Chef Ludo Lefebvre Burgundy-born chef, Ludo Lefebvre, was just 14 when he started his culinary training working with some of France's greatest chefs. In the 90s, he brought his skills to Los Angeles, taking the helm at the famed L'Orangerie and thrilling fans of French bistro cuisine with Le Petit Trois and Trois Mec. Lefebvre joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss his culinary journey.