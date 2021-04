The Dish: Chef Kwame Onwuachi At age 11, Kwame Onwuachi was exposed to a new culture and cuisine when he moved to live with his grandfather in Nigeria. Now just 26 years old, the New York native is about to open a restaurant in Washington D.C. called "The Shaw Bijou." Chef Onwuachi joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to share his story and some signature recipes.