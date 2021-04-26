The Dish: Chef Kris Morningstar Growing up in California, Kris Morningstar watched his father prepare nightly dinners for the family, eventually taking over the culinary reins himself. He left home intending to study marketing, but the lure of the kitchen called him back. He eventually opened restaurants of his own -- most recently "Terrine," a Los Angeles brasserie known for its New World California cuisine. He's now the founder of the recently launched "Morningstar Gastronomy." Morningstar joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to share his story and some signature dishes.