The Dish: Chef Kelly Fields Raised in the low country of South Carolina, Kelly Fields took her talent for baking to New Orleans. After leaving for cooking school, she returned to become pastry chef under renowned Chef John Besh, only to be driven out by Hurricane Katrina. But sure enough, after years in San Francisco, it was back to New Orleans. Last summer, she became chef and partner of "Willa Jean," a bakery-restaurant. She also heads the pastry program for all of Besh's restaurants. Chef Fields joins "CBS This Morning" to share her story and New Orleans-influenced dishes.