The Dish: Chef Jacques Pepin shares recipes from his new book and PBS cooking series Renowned chef, Jaques Pepen has been cooking since he was 13-years-old. He is now author of more than 25 cookbooks, including his 1976 book, "La Technique," which is still used in culinary schools today. Now at almost 80-years-old, he’s back on the public television with his new series, “Jacques Pepin heart and soul in the kitchen.” The companion book by the same name has just been released. Jacques Pepin joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday.”