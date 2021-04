The Dish: Chef Heather Terhune Heather Terhune didn't struggle for long in deciding on a career; she was four years old when she told her parents she wanted to become a chef. Born and raised in Vermont, "farm-to-table" was her family's way of life. Her culinary career criss-crossed the country, and she soon found her way to the Midwest, where she is now executive chef at Tre Rivali and The Outsider, both in Milwaukee's Kimpton Hotel. She joins us at The Dish.