Live

Watch CBSN Live

The Dish: Chef Greg Baxtrom

Greg Baxtrom is a chef with a near-perfect culinary pedigree. Born and raised in Chicago, Baxtrom was attending a local culinary school when he contacted a new restaurant for help with a homework assignment. The restaurant was the extraordinary Alinea and the assignment turned into an internship, and eventually a full-time job. Later he worked at New York's acclaimed Per Se and Blue Hill at Stone Barns, where he learned about the farm-to-table ethic that would influence his current project, Olmsted. Baxtrom joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss his extraordinary culinary journey.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.