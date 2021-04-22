The Dish: Chef Gabriel Kreuther Chef Gabriel Kreuther is one of the world's most highly regarded maestros of the kitchen. After culinary school, Kreuther worked his way through Michelin-star kitchens in France, Germany and Switzerland. Arriving in New York in 1997, he immediately began racking up culinary awards. His restaurant, "Gabriel Kreuther," in Midtown Manhattan now holds a Michelin star and three stars from the New York Times. Kreuther joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to share his culinary journey and signature recipes.