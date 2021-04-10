The Dish: Chef Ford Fry chef and owner of acclaimed restaurants Chef Ford Fry is one of the most prolific chefs and restaurateurs in the country, already establishing a southern empire with the newly opened State of the Grace in Houston and Atlanta’s King and Duke and The Optimist topping the list. “The Optimist” was named best restaurant in America by Esquire magazine and King and Duke was recently named of the GQ magazine’s 25 best restaurants in America. Chef Ford Fry joins “CBS This Morning.”