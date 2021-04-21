The Dish: Chef David DiBari As a boy, David DiBari helped his grandmother in the kitchen and at just 14, scored his first restaurant job. Not long after that, he graduated from the Culinary Institute of America and quickly became one of the youngest chefs to earn an "excellent" rating from the New York Times. He now owns two highly respected eateries in Dobbs Ferry -- The Cookery and The Parlor -- as well as Doughnation, a food truck that features a wood fired pizza oven. Chef DiBari joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to share his story and signature dishes.