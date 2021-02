The Dish: Chef Darian Bryan on cooking for NFL players Chef to professional football stars, Jamaican immigrant Darian Bryan has come a long way from his island roots. While it was in Jamaica that his passion for food and cooking was born, it was in the states that it grew and developed. Bryan is now a personal chef for a slew of NFL players and other pro athletes, and they're not the only ones craving what this young chef is serving up. Dana Jacobson has the details.