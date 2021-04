The Dish: Chef Daniel Bruce Chef Daniel Bruce ascended to the summit of American cooking by way of Italy, France and the best kitchens in New York. He then returned to New England and just marked 27 years as executive chef of the Boston Harbor Hotel, which includes oversight of the award-winning Meritage Restaurant, as well as the Rowes Wharf Sea Grille. Bruce joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to share some signature dishes and the story of his inauspicious start to his culinary career.