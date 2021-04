The Dish: Chef Charlie Palmer As a child in Upstate New York, Charlie Palmer tended the earth of his family's vegetable garden and developed a profound appreciation for farm-fresh ingredients. He brought that sensibility to his first restaurant, New York's legendary "Aureole," which opened 28 years ago. Now, his "Charlie Palmer Group" boasts 17 dining spots, boutique hotels and a chain of wine shops. Palmer joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to share his story and signature dishes.