The Dish: Chef Bill Brodsky Bill Brodsky comes from a family of medical doctors, but three and a half years into medical school, he traded in his lab coat for a chef's toque. New York born and influenced early on by New England seafood styles, he later lived in Texas and the deep South, picking up ideas and ingredients he took back to Boston. As Chief Culinary Officer of Boston Nightlife Ventures, he supervises several restaurants, including the popular "Wink and Nod" -- a kind of culinary incubator for young chefs on their way up -- and his newest restaurant, Southern Kin Cookhouse. Brodsky joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to share his story and some signature dishes.